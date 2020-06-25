Alabama players, Saban appear in anti-racism video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama football team has released a video speaking out against racism and including the message that “all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Head Coach Nick Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video, whose message was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood. The players and coach speak of the importance of listening to understand another person’s perspective. The video was released Thursday afternoon on the team’s social media accounts and was quickly shared thousands of times. It drew wide praise and some criticism online from commenters.