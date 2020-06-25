2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers who threatened to stop cooperating with prosecutors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett have changed their mind. In a statement issued Thursday, an attorney representing Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, said that two who have admitted to helping Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against the Black are ready to testify because a gun that went missing after police found it in their home had been found. Smollet is charged with lying to police about the “attack” that authorities say the actor staged to gain publicity for his career. The actor has maintained his innocence.