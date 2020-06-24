‘World’s Toughest Race’ in Fiji to debut Aug. 14 on Amazon

LONDON (AP) — Bear Grylls says he was brought to tears by the competitors on “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” who pushed themselves through fatigue and pain. Amazon Prime Video announced that the show’s new 10-episode season will debut Aug. 14. It’s hosted by Grylls and includes 66 teams from 30 countries. Grylls noted the field’s diversity, including the first fully African American team to compete internationally. Another American squad includes a past Eco-Challenge competitor who has since been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and his son. “Eco-Challenge Fiji” took place nonstop over 11 days and more than 400 miles last fall. Taping finished before the coronavirus pandemic hit.