US cites rise in Iran-backed and white supremacist attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is claiming significant victories against global terrorism but says Iran continues to increase its support for extremists and that white supremacist attacks are on the rise. The State Department says in its annual report on terrorism that “dangerous terrorist threats persisted” throughout 2019. That assessment comes even as the Islamic State group suffered losses in Iraq and Syria, and the United States imposed sanctions and took other steps against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. The report also cites a rise in racially motivated incidents claimed by or attributed to white supremacists.