UPDATE: Demonstrators clear out of downtown Madison after night of unrest

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A large group of demonstrators dwindled early Wednesday morning after unrest overnight in downtown Madison.

Damage was caused to statues and the State Capitol Building.

Photo Courtesy of: Lance Veeser WKOW

At one point, State Sen. Tim Carpenter said he was attacked by a group of protesters. He collapsed while walking toward the Capitol and an ambulance was called. Carpenter got into the emergency vehicle on his own. We don't know his condition at this point.

This unfolded after the arrest of a protest organizer Tuesday.

____________

MADISON (WKOW) -- A large police presence is in the area near the state capitol where a large number of demonstrators gathered Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The demonstrators are lined up near where the line of police is at and right now it's a peaceful standoff. Police are asking that the demonstrators go home but at this point haven't done so.

Photo Courtesy of: Lance Veeser WKOW