UN chief urges pressure to bring Yemen’s parties to talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is calling for more pressure to be applied to Yemen’s warring parties to come together to arrange a cease-fire. The war has cost more than 10,000 lives and displaced 2 million people in the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Yemeni people are “suffering terribly” and COVID-19 is worsening their situation. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press a day before a Security Council briefing by the U.N.’s special envoy. In 2014, Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels overran the capital and much of Yemen’s north, driving the government into exile. A U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year. The war has settled into a stalemate since.