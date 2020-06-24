UN chief: Major UN achievement at 75 is no big power war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the biggest accomplishment of the United Nations as it approaches its 75th anniversary is the long period since World War II that the most important powers didn’t fight against each other and nuclear war was avoided. He says its biggest failure has been its inability to avoid the proliferation of medium and small conflicts. The U.N. chief said in an Associated Press interview ahead of Friday’s anniversary of the 1945 signing of the U.N. Charter that even the U.S.-Soviet “mega-confrontation” and today’s global problems didn’t lead to a big power confrontation.