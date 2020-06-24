SeniorSendoff: Michael Lawrence, Marathon

Congratulations to Michael Lawrence of Marathon High School.

Michael was very active in the band, playing tenor sax all four years. He also joined the Athens Old Timers Band with his tenor.

Outside of band, he was a member of the Marathon FFA and also played golf for his school.

Away from school, he's an avid fisherman, often outfishing those in his boat.

He's working on getting accepted into the radiography program at NTC in the fall.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck to you.