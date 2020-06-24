SeniorSendoff: Anna Miller, Merrill

Congratulations to Anna Miller of Merrill High School.

Anna has been a big part of the cheer team the past two years, serving as the team's manager during that time.

When she's not helping with the cheer team, you can probably find her in the kitchen.

Anna has taken all three culinary courses Merrill has to offer.

She plans to continue pursuing her love and passion for cooking this fall as she plans to get her associate's degree in the culinary arts.

Anna hopes to become a chef and open her own restaurant someday.

Congratulations and good luck in the future.