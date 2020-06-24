Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican policing bill has hit a roadblock as Senate Democrats voted against it Wednesday as inadequate. That leaves the parties to decide whether to negotiate a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans. Democrats want greater changes in police tactics and accountability. They’re backed by leading civil rights groups. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are engaging in “political nonsense.” The impasse threatens to turn the nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd and others into a moment that galvanizes the nation but leaves lawmakers unable to act. The House is set to approve the Democratic bill on Thursday.