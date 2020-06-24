Roadside bombing kills 6 civilians in northern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bombing has killed at least six civilians in northern Jawzjan province. The spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry said on Wednesday that one civilian was wounded in the explosion, which took place the previous evening. The official says the attack happened when a rickshaw the civilians were travelling in struck the bomb in the province’s Mardyan district. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the spokesman blamed the Taliban. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most of the attacks claimed by the country’s Islamic State affiliate.