Power outages reported along Colombia’s Caribbean coast

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A power blackout has hit several large cities near Colombia’s Caribbean coast that are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising worries about operations at hospitals treating COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the popular tourist destination of Cartagena warned residents in a video posted online after Wednesday’s power failure that water service could soon be cut off and urged people to collect water as quickly as possible. Electrical provider XM said in a statement only that “an event” at 2:27 p.m. had knocked out power for several areas. It gave no other details. Cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, sparking concern for patients in hospitals.