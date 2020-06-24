Mongolians vote amid economic woes, anti-coronavirus success

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians are voting in parliamentary elections across the vast, lightly populated country between China and Russia. The country of about 3.2 million people has had considerable success in fighting the coronavirus. It counts just 215 imported cases and no deaths. Economic concerns, corruption and public services dominate the people’s concerns. Mongolia has been a democracy for 20 years after ending six decades of communism. The Mongolian People’s Party is seeking to retain the 65 seats it won in the 76-seat State Great Khural in 2016 while its chief rival, the Democratic Party, will seek to claw back some of its losses.