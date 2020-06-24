Mexico quake toll rises to 7; hundreds of homes damaged

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked southern Mexico killed at least seven people, damaged hundreds of homes and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people. The quake that struck at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday also caused a brief fire at an oil refinery. Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat said Wednesday that a seventh fatality was registered in the state, where at least 500 homes were damaged and colonial-era government buildings showed cracks. At least six people were injured, including two in Mexico City, more than 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of the epicenter.