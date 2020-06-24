Luminaries Lost: A look at some of the artists lost to virus

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of artists and artisans, writers and actors, musicians and media figures. Those lost to the outbreak include trumpeter Wallace Roney, who came up emulating Miles Davis and eventually got to play alongside him as a peer. Roney forged a storied four-decade career for himself as a jazz trumpeter and bandleader. Others include architect Vittorio Gregotti, whose sweeping stadiums and concert halls sat empty at the time of his death in his hard-hit native Italy. Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium was among his creations. And Julie Bennett gave life to dozens of cartoon characters, most famously Yogi Bear’s girlfriend Cindy Bear.