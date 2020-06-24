Kosovo’s indicted president withdraws from White House talks

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president has pulled out of a White House meeting with Serbian officials set for Saturday following his indictment on crimes against humanity and war crimes charges. U.S. presidential envoy Richard Grenell, who invited Kosovar and Serbian officials to meet in Washington to jump start their stalled peace talks, tweeted that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci decided to postpone his trip to Washington. Grenell wrote on Wednesday, “I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settle.” The U.S. envoy says the discussions will proceed and be led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.