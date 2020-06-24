Honduras president with COVID-19 and pneumonia is improving

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Doctors at Honduras’ Military Hospital say President Juan Orlando Hernández is improving after being placed on oxygen a day earlier. Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 last week and a day later was hospitalized with pneumonia. In a statement Wednesday, his medical team said that on Tuesday his pneumonia appeared to be worsening with greater inflammation in his lungs and falling oxygen levels. A decision was made to give him oxygen. Doctors said Hernández’s exam Wednesday showed improvement. He did not have a fever or difficulty breathing and the inflammation in his lungs had decreased.