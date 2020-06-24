GNC files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection, Ugg in demand

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. Shoppers loyal to the Ugg brand are helping Deckers Outdoor remain resilient during the pandemic, according to Jefferies’ Janine Stichter. The analyst says the brand’s customers have actively sought out Ugg products on both its namesake website and through wholesale accounts. Furniture company La-Z-Boy has decided to permanently close its Newton, Mississippi manufacturing plant and reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%. Southwest Airlines is testing whether a fare sale will persuade people to start traveling again.