Egypt news outlet says police raid office, arrest editor

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian news outlet says security forces have arrested its editor following a raid on its offices in Cairo, in the latest government action cracking down on news media. Al-Manassa news website said in a statement that at least eight police raided its offices Wednesday and searched computers. They seized one laptop saying they would examine it, the outlet said. The news outlet said its editor, Nora Younis, was taken in a van to a police station in Cairo’s Maadi district. She faces a charge of managing a news website without an operating license, Al-Manassa said.