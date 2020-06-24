Detroit police challenged over face recognition flaws, bias

A Black man who says he was unjustly arrested because facial recognition technology mistakenly identified him as a suspected shoplifter is calling for a public apology from Detroit police. And for the department to abandon its use of the controversial technology. The complaint by Robert Williams is a rare challenge from someone who not only experienced an erroneous face recognition hit, but was able to discover that it was responsible for his subsequent troubles. Williams says his Michigan driver license photo was incorrectly flagged as a likely match to a shoplifting suspect captured on a Shinola watch store’s surveillance camera. Detroit police and Wayne County prosecutors didn’t immediately return emailed requests for comment Wednesday.