Charges dropped against Aboriginal chief in violent arrest

TORONTO (AP) — Charges against a Canadian Aboriginal chief have been dropped at a hearing that followed the release of police dashcam video that showed an officer tackling and punching him. Alberta Justice spokeswoman Carla Jones said Wednesday the prosecution reassessed the available evidence and withdrew the charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer against Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. Royal Canadian Mounted Police dashcam footage showing Adam’s arrest caused widespread outrage. The 12-minute video shows an officer charging at Adam and tackling him to the ground. It also shows the officer punching him in the head.