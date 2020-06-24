 Skip to Content

Cambodia to provide cash to poor hit by COVID-19 outbreak

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is giving cash handouts to the country’s poorest households to alleviate the financial burden caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Hun Sen says the government will spend $25 million a month to provide money to 560,000 households identified by an existing program as the poorest. The households account for about 2.3 million Cambodians, or about 14% of the almost 17 million population. Cambodia has confirmed just 130 cases of COVID-19 with no deaths. But the collapse of tourism and drop in international demand for garments, its main export, have devastated its two biggest sources of income.

