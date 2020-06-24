Atlanta reality TV star charged with misusing relief funds

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials say a reality TV star who appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has been indicted for allegedly misusing coronavirus relief funds. In a news release, the Department of Justice said 37-year-old Maurice Fayne was charged with bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution and money laundering. Fayne, who also goes by the nickname Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show, was arrested May 11. According to court records, he’s out on bond. Fayne’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. Fayne denied in an interview with federal officials that he misused the money.