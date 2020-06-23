When will movie theaters reopen?

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Theaters across Wisconsin closed with the Safer at Home order in March. Now, they've been slow to reopen their doors.

Without new releases from Hollywood, those theater doors will likely stay closed.

George Rouman, Owner and Operator of Rouman Cinema, said theaters like his need those new releases to bring in an audience. "That really has crippled us," said Rouman. He equated the issue to a restaurant opening without food to serve.

Those new releases keep getting pushed back, right now some are scheduled for the end of July.

In the meantime, Rouman is opening his business on a smaller scale. He's asking parties to make reservations for individual theaters, starting Friday.

That way, movie-goers can limit interactions to people they know and enjoy a previously-released movie.

Rouman Cinema will join a handful of Marcus theaters in Wisconsin that have already begun opening.

No date has been set for the Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild to reopen.