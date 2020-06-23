Wausau’s annual “Parade of Homes” kicks off Tuesday with some new safety precautions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday at 5pm marks the start of the annual Wausau Parade of Homes.

However, this is the first time the event is being held during the COVID-19 pandemic. To adapt, the event is being offered with some new safety measures this time around.

The event usually offers tours to around 3,000 people, and this year 10 homes will be featured from some of the areas's finest builders. The event will run from Tuesday to Sunday with some new changes.

“There’s going to be no children under the age of 16 allowed in the parade this year," Parade of Homes Committee Co-Chair Travis Hoerman said. "Ample hand sanitizers throughout the homes, a limit of 10 attendees in a home at a time, and we’ll also be going through the homes and sanitizing the highly touched surfaces.”

Face masks are not required but encouraged.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at one of the 10 homes. A ticket gives the buyer access to each of the Wausau Parade of Homes locations.

If you're unable to visit the homes or choose not to because of the ongoing pandemic, there will be virtual tours available at in two weeks. You can also click here for a listing of hours and home locations.