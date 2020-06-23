UWSP certified as Bee Campus USA

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) is taking part in a nationwide program to improve environments and awareness of threatened bee and pollinator species.

Certified as a "Bee Campus USA" UWSP is creating a healthy habitat with native plants and little to no pesticides. The campus is on of three certified campuses in the state, and the only one within the UW system.

"Pollinator conservation efforts are already underway in the campus landscape, where native plants are used in pollinator gardens," said Molly Dulak, a campus gardener. "These plants supply food for pollinators from early spring to late fall as well as attract birds, bees, butterflies and other insects. During the fall cleanup, plant debris is left over the winter as it serves as a cover for pollinators who reside in and around the plants until the following spring."

The university will also raise awareness through a website, service-learning projects, and signage, courses and events related to pollinator conservation.

“UW-Stevens Point has a history and reputation for supporting sustainability efforts, and we can always do more,” said Abigail Kreger, a first-year forest management major, who led efforts toward certification. “The program helps the university stay committed to pollinator conservation in a tangible way.”

Bee Campus USA is an initiative of nonprofit organization Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Their mission is to encourage action on campuses to sustain the pollinators that are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90 percent of flowering plants.