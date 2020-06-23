Two central Wisconsin artists named 2020 National Heritage Fellows

(WAOW) -- Two central Wisconsin artists are 2020 National Heritage Fellows from the National Endowment for the Arts. The fellowship is the "nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts."

Karen Hoffman, of Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is honored for her Iroquois Raised Beadwork.

"A respected national leader in Iroquois Raised Beadwork—which is characterized by lines of beads that arch above the textile surface for a three-dimensional effect—Karen Ann Hoffman is known for re-imagining existing forms to expand their significance for today and the future," a press release from the National Endowment for the Arts said.

Wayne Valliere, of Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe, is recognized for his Birchbark Canoes.

"Birchbark canoes are considered an apex of Anishinaabe culture—aesthetically beautiful objects that for centuries represented one of the most sophisticated inland watercrafts in the world," the press release said. "Mino-Giizhig (Wayne Valliere) is one of only a handful of Native birchbark canoe builders today in the United States, and he has dedicated his life to carrying his culture forward through traditional arts."

The awards of $25,000 are given to recognize artistic excellence and efforts to sustain cultural traditions for future generations. The annual event celebrating new fellows will occur virtually this year, with more details coming on the event at a later date.