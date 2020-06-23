Turning seasonal late this week

The type of weather we had Tuesday has been a common theme in the spring to early summer. It consists of partly sunny skies and passing brief showers that pop up around midday. This scenario will likely play itself out again Wednesday.

Otherwise with decreasing clouds Tuesday night, the lows should drop back to the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. Northwest winds of 2 to 6 mph can be expected. Highs Wednesday should reach the lower to mid 70s with northwest winds around 10 mph.

Thursday looks like a fantastic summer day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Low temperatures will again be close to 50, with highs bouncing to the upper 70s to near 80. Definitely get outside and enjoy that.

A warm front will approach Friday likely bringing some areas of showers and thunderstorms to the region. Some of them could be on the stronger side later in the afternoon into the evening. Lows will be in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 once again.

A trailing weak cold front will slide through Saturday keeping at least a 40% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorms around. Otherwise there should be pockets of sunshine. Temperatures may top out in the low 80s with somewhat more humid air in place.

Sunday looks seasonal and partly cloudy. There is only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm as highs reach near 81. Monday looks similar, except the high may sneak up to about 83.

Even warmer and more humid air should build in by the middle of next week with highs well into the 80s. Right now it looks mainly dry but we'll need to monitor the situation.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:10 p.m., 23-June 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1902 - The temperature at Volcano Springs, CA, soared to 129 degrees to set a June record for the U.S. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders)

1944 - Four tornadoes killed 153 persons and caused five million dollars damage in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland. The tornadoes formed during the evening and moved southeast along parallel paths flattening everything in their way. The town of Shinnston WV was leveled, and was left with the majority of the casualties. Until that time it was believed that damaging tornadoes did not travel across mountainous terrain. (David Ludlum)