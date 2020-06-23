Trump-backed House candidates lose in Kentucky, N. Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump’s picks in House Republican primaries in North Carolina and Kentucky. But in the two most anticipated congressional primaries on Tuesday, final results were unlikely for days. That’s due to the huge wave of mail-in ballots that states have allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the day’s top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing progressive African American challengers.