Suspect identified after vandalism at Stevens Point park

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A suspect turned himself in Tuesday after vandalism was reported at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point.

The vandalism was first reported early Monday morning. Officials found a building, park bench and part of a road sprayed with explicit, anti-police messages.

Officials were able to clean up the graffiti by the end of the day.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old man turned himself in to Stevens Point police.

Dana Williams, a lieutenant with the police department, said there will be consequences.

"We'll issue a city ordinance citation which is something that goes on local record, and they'll also have to pay a cash fine for it," she said.

Police are also looking to talk to one other person in connection with the case.