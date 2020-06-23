SeniorSendoff: Jonathon Boyd, Antigo

Congratulations to Jonathon Boyd of Antigo High School.

He was a big time singer, spending four years in the school choir.

Outside of school, he enjoys being a teenager and spending time with his friends when he's not working.

When he's working, you can find him at the Fleet Farm in Antigo.

And of course, he loves spending time with his family, and his mom in particular.

Johnathon is set to serve his country. He plans to join the Navy.

He also hopes to study marine biology in school, but he doesn't know which school yet.

Congratulations on a great four years and thank you for committing to serve our country.