SeniorSendoff: Alicia Hoffman, Athens

Congratulations to Alicia Hoffman of Athens High School.

She's been involved in a lot of clubs over the years, including Marawood honors band and choir. She's also been an FCA officer for four years as well.

She's been involved athletically as well. She competed in basketball and volleyball for three years, and would've been on the track team for four years if they had a season.

Alicia is headed to Northcentral Technical College in the fall, where she'll major in graphic design and minor in business management.

She also plans to give back to the community that supported her during high school.

Congratulations on a great four years and best of luck in the fall.