RECALL: three bagged salad mixes recalled for Cyclospora infections

(WAOW) -- The CDC issued a recall for bagged salad mixes due to a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections.

According to a report from the CDC, 122 people have confirmed Cyclospora infections that occurred after eating bagged salad mix.

The reports come from seven Midwestern states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

Three salad mixes have been recalled:

ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad.

Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad.

Jewel-Osco Signature Farms brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad.

The CDC recommends checking your home for any of these salads, and throwing them away—even if partially consumed. If unsure if a bagged salad in your home is one of the three recalled, the CDC instructs to not eat it and to throw it away.

Cyclospora is a parasite that causes intestinal infections. Symptoms for the infection usually begin within 7 days of ingestion.

If symptoms develop, there are several steps to take:

Talk to your healthcare provider

Write down what you ate in the two weeks before getting sick

Report illness to the health department and assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

The CDC, FDA, and public health officials in several states are investigating the outbreaks.