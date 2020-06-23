No decision made on holding Central Wisconsin State Fair

Marshfield (WAOW)- With many of our local fairs cancelled, a decision is yet to be made about the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield.

It is an area event many look forward to, but this year the fair might be held back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday night the board held a meeting to discuss this year but opted not to make a final decision yet.

However, sponsorship and funding is not where it was last year.

"The COVID-19 came out and hit at a time when we were just ramping up our sponsor ship program and it cut off all our contacts and now our businesses and now everyone has been put under a financial crutch," said Dale Christiansen the Executive Director / Fair Manager.

Christiansen said he has spoken to the Wood County Health Department and with rising cases in the area they say the idea of holding a fair is not looking good.

He said fair organizers will make a decision on July 7th.