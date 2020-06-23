MLB season officially on, players report July 1st

Major League Baseball and its Players Union finally have an agreement in place for a 2020 season.

According to MLBPA Communications on Twitter, all issues have been worked out, and players will report to training camp 2.0 on July 1st.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The season will be 60 games in total, starting July 24. Commissioner Rob Manfred was forced to implement the season after the last offer from the owners was rejected by the players.

Playoffs will remain the same, with ten teams getting in.

The two sides negotiated deep into the evening Tuesday, finalizing health and safety protocols to deal with starting the season in the midst of a pandemic.