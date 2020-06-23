Minocqua residents expresses concern over geese culling in area

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Minocqua officials apply for a wildlife management permit annually to help control geese populations at local parks. The geese are sent to the USDA where they are tested for disease, euthanized, and ultimately donated to a food pantry or similar organization.

But now some residents are expressing concerns over the removal of the birds.

"They're an easy target and they're not really doing anything wrong. They have a right to be here," said Missy Herrick of Minocqua.

Herrick is urging officials to find an alternative way to deal with the geese.

But, Public Works Director Mark Pertile said other options have already been exhausted.

"We've tried other methods and deterrence for removing geese from our properties, they're not as successful," said Pertile.

He said the geese removal has to do with health and sanitation.

"More or less, it's just trying to balance out the health and safety of the users of our facilities with the wildlife in our area," he said.

But Herrick thinks the birds should be left alone.

"Animals are losing their space. Their spots are being taken away. That's not their fault, somebody needs to speak for them," Herrick said.