Merrill police looking for Walmart hit and run suspect

Last updated today at 10:27 am
10:23 am News, Top Stories
Merrill Walmart Collage
All images courtesy of the Merrill Police Department.

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man involved in a hit and run crash at Walmart.

The person of interest was captured on security wearing a cat t-shirt and driving a white truck. Police believe he is a resident of the area.

Police are anyone who knows the man, or were at Walmart when the crash to contact them in one of the following ways:

  • The Merrill Police Department: 715-536-831
  • Lincoln Co. Crimestoppers: 715-536-3726 or submit a tip online.

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

