Merrill police looking for Walmart hit and run suspect

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man involved in a hit and run crash at Walmart.

The person of interest was captured on security wearing a cat t-shirt and driving a white truck. Police believe he is a resident of the area.

Police are anyone who knows the man, or were at Walmart when the crash to contact them in one of the following ways: