Marshfield will host Dairyfest in July

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce confirms that Dairyfest's "Dairy Strong" will happen.

Dairy Strong is this years theme for Dairyfest, a week long event celebrating the area's strengths within the dairy industry. This year it is from July 12-17.

The community tradition will take on a different format in consideration for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. All activities will adhere to public health safety guidelines. Event organizers are working with the Wood County Health Department to implement safety measures.

There will be some in person events throughout the week, and recognition on the Chamber's website and social media daily.

The event kicks off on Sunday, July 12, with the Dairy Strong breakfast at the Marshfield Eagles Club from 8 am - 12 pm. Carryout options will be available as well as socially distanced seating.

On Friday, July 17, food trucks will spread out throughout the community all day and into the evening. A map of truck locations will be available on the MACCI website.

On Saturday, July 18, there will be a "reverse parade" from 10 am - 12 pm. Instead of residents crowding streets to watch floats, they can visit local businesses to view displays and pick up treats. The parade starts by picking up a parade bucket at the Central WI State Fairgrounds which contains a map of all locations residents can walk, bike or drive to.

Later on Saturday, the Fairgrounds will host various entertainment opportunities, food vendors and a drive-in movie night.