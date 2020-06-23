Lunch Break Communion at Wausau Zion Church

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Zion Lutheran church in Wausau is offering bite-sized service.

For just twenty minutes, you can attend service, take communion and be back before your lunch break is over.

"It's an abbreviated service, no singing, just spoken literary, and i'ts been a really nice addition to our worship life here" The idea behind having 20-minute service, 5 days a week is to be as accessible to the community as possible, while also as socially distant as possible.

But there are restrictions in place -- a reservation is required to attend, the gathering starts at 12:15 and finishes at 12:45, and each service is limited to just eight people.

"Us pastors -- it was just really nice to see God's people again. You miss something when you don't see someone in person" said Associate Pastor Chris Johnson who led Tuesdays service.

Pastor Johnson recalled an emotional first moment back in the church for one member.

"After he had received communion he looked at me with a single tear in his eye and he said "I just really needed this-- I miss this" and that's what makes it really worthwhile to me ".

Zion will open for its first sunday service back this weekend, after working closely with local health officials and advice from other Wisconsin churches.

"It's going to be different on sunday, but it's going to be recognizable."

A typical Sunday could expect 500 people. While many are eager to get back, the church says just as many aren't ready yet.

Johnson said health officials recommend keeping the space at 25% capacity, and after speaking with elders concluded that only 150 will likely attend anyways, keeping them around that percentage.



With some churches fully open, and some not open at all -- Zion says they're confident in their happy medium.