Logistical hurdles could slow troop withdrawal from Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is reviewing options to begin pulling about 10,000 troops out of Germany, as directed by President Donald Trump last week. But even though some may be shifted to neighboring Poland, the withdrawal will still present complex logistical challenges and will not happen fast. While the Pentagon can move forces quickly when needed in emergencies, transferring thousands of troops to new assignments either at home or in other countries requires a litany of decisions. Many of those affect families, such as the need to locate new housing or find new jobs for spouses and schools for children.