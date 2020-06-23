Boys and Girls Club giving free bike helmets to kids

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Boys and Girls Club gave out free bike helmets to kids Tuesday afternoon.

The event was in partnership with Safe Kids at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The helmets were donated by Aspirus volunteers.

Families drove through the Boys and Girls Club parking lot to pick up their helmets curbside. Organizers also offered head measurements in case people didn't know their size.

Amanda Tabin with Safe Kids says the event was a way to make sure kids stayed safe riding their bikes this summer, when many activities for kids are canceled due to COVID-19.

"We want to make sure that all of the kids out there biking this summer when there's not much else to do have their heads protected and prevent injuries," she said.

The giveaway will continue Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. if supplies are left over.