A bit more sun developing

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with widely scattered showers possible during the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: North-Northwest 10-18

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool.

Low: 52 Wind: Light NW

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon.

High: 73 Wind: NW 5-10

A bit drier trend is developing in the weather. Some spotty rainfall is possible over the next couple of days but nothing substantial is in the works until Friday.

Steady light rain in the eastern part of the area will come to an end early today, then we should see some breaks in the clouds with high temperatures reaching the low 70s during the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers could pop-up during the afternoon, but most areas should be dry. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 10 to 18 mph. Wednesday will be fairly similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance of isolated showers or storms during the afternoon. The chance of a brief shower on Wednesday will be mainly around Marathon county or areas to the south and west. High temps will remain below normal but not bad for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

A more sunny day is in the works for Thursday with high temps reaching the upper 70s. The sun will not last too long as a weak low pressure system will drift in from the west on Friday. This will bring a 60% chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Even with more clouds and a higher chance of rain, high temps will warm-up to around 80 on Friday.

The warmer trend will then continue over the weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. As of now, it appears that there might be some rain lingering in the area early Saturday, but then most of the weekend should be dry with only a slight chance of a storm on Sunday. The weather will be turning more humid over the weekend as well.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 23-June-2020

On this date in weather history: 1944 - Four tornadoes killed 153 persons and caused five million dollars damage in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland. The tornadoes formed during the evening and moved southeast along parallel paths flattening everything in their way. The town of Shinnston WV was leveled, and was left with the majority of the casualities. Until that time it was believed that damaging tornadoes did not travel across mountainous terrain. (David Ludlum)