2 California national parks removing Robert E. Lee mentions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general. The San Francisco Chronicle and Visalia Times Delta say Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are removing references to Lee from exhibits and printed and online materials. The parks’ decision comes as protesters and cities have torn down or removed statues to those linked to slavery. However, the world’s 11th-largest giant sequoia is still named for Lee. It requires approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Service to change a tree’s name.