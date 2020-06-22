 Skip to Content

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend in Oneida Co.

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:13 pm
5:39 pm Top Stories, Wisconsin News

Town of Lake Tomahawk (WAOW) -- Police say a woman called 911 early Monday morning to report she had shot her boyfriend in the shoulder.

According to the Oneida Co. Sheriff's Dept., 58-year-old Christine Stammeler called police at 12:14 a.m. saying she shot her boyfriend. Investigators say it happened during a prolonged domestic dispute. The man was taken to the hospital.

Stammeler was taken to the Oneida Co. jail, however, charges are pending and the situation is under investigation.

Courtney Terlecki

Related Articles

Skip to content