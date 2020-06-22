Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend in Oneida Co.

Town of Lake Tomahawk (WAOW) -- Police say a woman called 911 early Monday morning to report she had shot her boyfriend in the shoulder.

According to the Oneida Co. Sheriff's Dept., 58-year-old Christine Stammeler called police at 12:14 a.m. saying she shot her boyfriend. Investigators say it happened during a prolonged domestic dispute. The man was taken to the hospital.

Stammeler was taken to the Oneida Co. jail, however, charges are pending and the situation is under investigation.