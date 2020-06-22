Wisconsin Attorney General warns of contact tracing scams

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh call is issuing a warning about potential scammers using contact tracing to steal personal information.

“Contact tracing is a key part of the effort to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, but it’s important to know that scammers may try to pose as contact tracers,” said AG Kaul. “Before giving anyone information for contact tracing, please make sure they are a legitimate contact tracer and not someone trying to commit identity theft.”

Contact tracing identifies people who have recently been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so the state can quickly get them the support and resources necessary to protect themselves and others.

“Contact tracing is one of our best tools to identify where COVID-19 is and stop its spread. It’s unconscionable that some are trying to take advantage of Wisconsinites during this pandemic,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “However, knowing what questions our contact tracers will and won’t ask can give you the peace of mind that it’s really us on the line. Please do not ever give your Social Security number, bank account or credit card information to someone purporting to be a contact tracer.”

Contract tracers are hired by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments.

“Wisconsin’s contact tracers have been working hard to track the spread of the novel coronavirus to protect our communities,” said Secretary-designee Randy Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “Unfortunately, scammers are also working hard to get consumers’ personal information. DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline is here to help with resources, tips, or to help you file a complaint if you’ve been the victim of a scam.”

Authorized contact tracers will contact residents by phone, and identify themselves with a first and last name, along with where the are calling from — usually the DHS or local health department. They will say they're contacting about a "urgent public health matter" and inform of contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Contact tracers can ask for the following information:

How you are feeling

Where you went and who you've been in contact with the last few weeks

Contact information for those you've been in contact with recently

Your occupation and work status

Contact information and preferences

The DOJ lists tips to identify a scammer:

Authorized contact tracers will not ask for money or for personal information like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number.

An authorized contact tracer will not disclose the identity of the person who tested positive and is the starting place for that tracing effort.

A legitimate contact tracer should be able to immediately provide you with up-to-date testing locations, with addresses, phone numbers, and information about whether you need to make an appointment at a particular location and what you will need to bring to that visit.

Scammers may also attempt phishing scams by sending a text or email asking to click a link, which then allows the scammer to gain access to personal information.

If you are contacted by a non-legitimate contact tracer, inform the DATCP via email and the DHS.