Water advisory issued during truck removal from Lake Wausau

Marathon Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A water safety alert was issued for Lake Wausau while a towing company attempts to recover a partially submerged truck. The alert is from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin DNR, and Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, officials were expecting the advisory to end around noon.

The truck is partially submerged south of the D.C Everest Park boat landing. During the attempted recovery D.C. Everest Park and it's boat landing are closed and will reopen once the truck is removed.

In a Facebook post, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office address why the vehicle was not removed over the weekend:

"There have been inquiries regarding why the towing company was not allowed to remove the vehicle this past Saturday. The reason that the vehicle was not removed on Saturday was due to the towing company not coordinating the operation with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin D.N.R., and the Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department."

The advisory was issued and parks closed due to the hazardous nature that comes with long distance towing in water. The precautions avoid boaters running over the tow cables, and prevent public injury in the cases that a cable breaks under stress.