Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin declares emergency appeal for donations

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin has declared an emergency need for blood donations. Now they're urging Marshfield and surrounding communities to donate.

The company indicates that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly 600 blood drives have been canceled statewide, resulting in a loss of 15,000 blood donations.

Officials also say, 'Safer-at-Home' orders contributed to a drop in donations as hospitals canceled procedures and then recently ramped up patient care and elective surgeries after the orders were lifted.

"People really need people, this is something that we rely on the generosity of our donors because blood can't be manufactured in a lab it has to be donated," said Zach Warren, Communication Specialist for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

He also says social distancing is being practiced at all donation centers and community blood drives to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or click here.