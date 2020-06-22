Two UW athletes test positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two UW-Madison athletes are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came in a message from a university spokesperson sent Monday.

"During our initial on campus screening of 117 student-athletes, two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson said. "Per Wisconsin Athletics’ management plan outlined in our initial return to campus release, those student-athletes are now self-isolating and UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team is monitoring their recovery."

Wisconsin Athletics will test its student-athletes for COVID-19 as the university brings students back to campus in phases. "We expect there will be some positive results from these tests," the spokesperson said.

Any positive tests will be followed up with contact tracing to identify anyone the infected person may have come into contact with.

Wisconsin Athletics will release the aggregate number of positive tests "at regular intervals," the spokesperson said. The university will protect the identities of individual student-athletes who test positive.