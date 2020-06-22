Towing company removes truck from Lake Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- After three months underwater, a truck was removed from Lake Wausau off of D.C. Everest Park.

It took several hours for Jerry's Towing to remove the truck from the lake. Operators needed around 1,700 feet of cable to remove the truck.

Mark Bradfish, the lead operator for Jerry's Towing, said the amount of time the truck spent underwater made it somewhat difficult to remove.

"In the beginning there was a lot of soot and fine materials up against it. It was stuck in there," he said.

Officials from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department closed off most of the park to the public, in order to prevent people from injury should the towing cables snap.

Recreational Safety Deputy Michael Van Offeren said the department was worried about the risk based on the amount of cable being used.

"When those cables snap under high pressure, they tend to whip around and could cause serious injury or even death," he said.

Bradfish said in spite of the risk in this situation, he thinks the job went well.

"With this one in since March, we didn't know what we were up against. But it went really good, I was really surprised," he said. "The truck didn't work hard, nothing worked hard. It was really a good job."

The truck was removed from the park and taken to be impounded.