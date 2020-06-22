Shawano Co. Sheriff’s Department seeking information on missing person Michael James Sherman

Shawano Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department is investigating a missing persons complaint involving Michael James Sherman.

The department describes Sherman as a 44 year old white male, with brown hair and eyes. He is 6'3 and 185 pounds.

He was last seen in early May on Camp 14 Road on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation, Town of Bartelme, in Shawano Co.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Shawano County Sheriff's Department at 715-526-3111.